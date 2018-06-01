Nigerian Army Intercepts Truckload Of Ammunition In Ogun

Published:

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has intercepted three trucks loaded with more than 300,000 cartridges on the Igbogila-Ilara area of Ogun state, southwest Nigeria.





This was revealed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, at a news conference in Lagos.





“The 81 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with some security agencies on May 30 at about 2:58 a.m. intercepted three 5-ton trucks loaded with thousands of live cartridges,” he said.





“The live cartridges in boxes and cartons were carefully concealed in a wooden platform with metallic plates.”





Udoh further said the trucks were intercepted at Balogun Village on Igbogila-Ilara road, with registration numbers Anambra AAH 409 ZV, Lagos BDG 782 XU and Lagos GGF 88 XU.





The GOC said that the drivers and their accomplices, on sighting the troops, abandoned their trucks and fled.

Share This