Nigeria Now Safe And Secured, Buhari Tells Investors

Published:

Nigeria is now safe and secure for investment as the booming economy is an indication, says President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari said this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving the Secretary-General of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili at the Presidential Villa.





According to the President, “I am pleased that the country is now sufficiently safe and secure, and the message should go out to the world for all tourists and business travelers. The first thing tourists look out for is security and I am happy we have it now.





‘‘Minister Lai Mohammed has been trying to convince the world that Nigeria is safe and has great potentials for tourism and investment. I am glad that you and your team have come here to see things for yourself,” he told the UNWTO team.

Share This