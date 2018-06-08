Nicknames Of Russia 2018 World Cup Teams

Published:





All the teams that are going to participate at the 2018 Russia World Cup have one thing in common: They all have nicknames with many of them very funny anectdotes while others depict the cultural heritage of such nations.





CKNNigeria brings you the nicknames of the 32 teams that will be participating at the Mundial starting in less than nine days from now.





Argentina - La Albiceleste (Spanish for the White and Sky Blues)

Australia - The Socceroos (A hybrid word from Soccer and Kangaroo which is an animal native to Australa)

Belgium - Les Diables Rouges (French for the Red Devils)













Brazil - Canarinho or Seleção (Canarinho means 'little canary', and Seleção means The Selection or team in Portuguese).





Colombia - Los Cafeteros (The Coffee Growers in Spanish)

Costa Rica - Los Ticos (A Spanish slang for natives of Costa Rica)

Croatia - Vatreni (Fiery boys; also sometimes Kockasti, The Chequereds)









Demark - Danish Dynamite

Egypt - The Pharaohs

England - The Three Lions

France - Les Bleus (The Blues in French)





Germany - Die Nationalmannschaft or Die Nationalelf (The National Team', 'The National Eleven' or outside of Germany, simply 'Die Mannschaft', The Team, is commonly used.

Iceland - Strakamir Okkar (Our Boys in Icelandic)





Iran - Team Melli (The National Team; Also Shirants Perse/Shiran-e Pars meaning The Persian Lions)





Japan - Samurai Blues also Nihon Daihyo

South Korea - Asian Tigers or Taeguk Warriors

Mexico - el Tri/el Tricolor/Tricolores

Morocco - Les Lions de l’Atlas or Atlas Lions (The Lions of the Atlas Mountains)

Nigeria - The Super Eagles (A reference to the Eagle in the country's Coat of Arms. The name was changed from Green Eagles to the Super Eagles.





Panama - Marea Roja (The Red Tide; also known as el Equipo Canalero, meaning The Canal Team)

Peru - La Blanquirroja (The White and Reds in Spanish)





Poland - Bialo-Czerwoni (White-Reds in Polish; also Polskie Orly meaning the Polish Eagles)

Portugal - Selecção das Quinas (The Portuguese word Quinas is a 5 sided Polyhedron, representing the Castles conquered from the Moors in 1143.

Russia - Sbornaya (The Team or the Selection)





Saudi Arabia - Al Sogour Al Akhdar (The Green Hawks/Falcons in Arabic. They are also called Ouilad Al Sahraa meaning the Sons of the Desert)

Senegal - Les Lions de la Teranga (The Lions of Teranga or the Lions of Hospitality)

Serbia - Plavi (The blue or Orlovi meaning Eagles in Serbian)

Spain - La Furia Roja (The Red Fury)





Sweden - Blågult (The Blue and Yellows; They are also called Kronos meaning The Crowns)





Switzerland - Schweizer Nati (The Nats – short for Nationals)

Tunisia - Les Aigles de Carthage (The Eagles of Carthage)

Uruguay - Charrúas or La Celeste Olímpica (The Olympic Sky Blue)





