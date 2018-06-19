Newly Married Man Kills Wife In Lagos ,Four Months After Marriage

Published:

Gloria Onyedikachi Obinna, a beauty from Arondizuogu in Imo state has been killed by her husband via domestic violence.According to report,the deceased tied the knot on 10th Feb 2018 with her supposedly heartthrob MGBEODINMA SAMUEL from AWO-IDEMILI,Imo state.On Saturday,she was killed by her husband who after her demise put her corpse in his car,drove to his parents' house in Lagos and did not inform them till Sunday by 9am.