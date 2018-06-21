Newly Appointed Dekina LGA Chairman In Kogi State Appoints 200 Aides ( See Full List)

Published:

The newly appointed administrator of Dekina LGA of Kogi State, Prince Ishaq Okolo took the people of the state by storm Wednesday when he announced appointment of 198 aides.In a statement signed by Alhaji Lampex, the administrator said the appointment was in line with the New Direction agenda of Governor Yahaya Bello to reduce unemployment in the state.The 198 aides were appointed to serve the council in various capacities. Out of the 198 aides, one hundred and thirty persons were appointed as Senior Special Assistants, thirty as media aides; while other are to serve in various committees.The appointment which was signed by the administrator’s Personal Secretary, Alhaji Lampex, said the appointment was in line with the New Direction agenda of Governor Yahaya Bello to reduce unemployment in the state.While congratulating the new appointees, he said the date for swearing-in ceremony will be announced in due time.The staff strength of the local government touted as the largest in Africa averaged 1000 personnel.Okolo took over from Kabiru Idris who last month was forced to resign after some power tussle with top kitchen cabinet member of the governor.The appointment has Chief Medical Director, Chief of Staff, P.A Domestic, Special adviser Muslim, Special Adviser Christian, Special Adviser Religion affairs, SSA Children Affairs, S.A Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Market Financial Officers and Environmental Officers to the administrator amongst others.Some of the lucky appointees have flooded the social media congratulating each other for being ’empowered’.Full list of the appointees:1. Salisu Yakubu Chief of Staff2. Abdulkarim Nuhu (Ak) P.A3. Salihu Audu P.A (Domestic)4. Ibrahim Sabo – S.A General5. Yakubu Muhammed Lawal – Chief Media Director6. Adah Julius Ocholi – S.A Media II7. Eketu Idi Emmanuel – S.A Media III8. Garuba Musa – S.A Health9. Michael Rosemary – S.A Women Affairs10. Arome Etubi – S.A Education11. Alhassan Haruna – S.A Budget & Planning12. Gowon Idakwo (Majela) – S.A Agriculture13. Abdullahi Hayatu – S.A Security Matters14. Sumaila Attah – S.A Finance15. Achile Salihu Sunday – S.A Works16. Mall. Suleiman Isah – S.A Project Monitoring17. Muhammed Musa SSA Emergency18. Abdul Lukman SSA Political, Okura District19. Lawal Omachadu SSA Communication20. Mutari Jibrin Edede SSA Environmental Matters21. Memuna Ademu SSA Women Affair I22. Obaka Alex Alih SSA Budget & Planning23. Murtala Muhammed SSA Health24. Husseini Muhammed SSA Political, Biraidu District25. Nuhu Nda SSA Sport26. Ibrahim Sumaila (Sisqo) SSA Entertainment27. Abubakar Ahmed SSA Grass Root Mobilization II28. Thomas Marc Ajogwu SSA Capital Project29. Joseph Ocheje SSA Christain Affairs30. Tanko Abdullahi SSA Works31. Enejoh Abuh SSA Student Affairs32. Binta Usman SSA Women Affairs II33. Musa Shaibu SSA Agriculture34. Yusuf Bashiru SSA Farm Produce35. Comrade Attai Olobo Joseph SSA Tourism36. Nuhu Usman Baba SSA Land and Survey37. Muhammed Rafiat SSA Children Affair II38. Idajili Alih Monday SSA Finance39. Danjuma Lawal SSA Media40. Shaibu Muhammed SSA Local Gov’t & Chieftaincy Affairs41. Umar Nuhu Shaibu SSA Project monitoring I42. Ahmed Isah Akoji SSA Housing & Development43. Umoru Ibrahim SSA Political Dekina District44. Noah Isa Usher SSA Inter party Affairs I45. Hassan Emeje SSA Religious Matters46. Abdullahi Ayuba SSA Education47. Iliasu Muktar SSA General48. Ekele Isaac Omachonu SSA Special Duties49. Ahmed O. Aliyu SSA Culture I50. Mustepha Yahaya SSA Islamic Affairs I51. Ibrahim Adama (SAS-Money) SSA Security Matters52. Abdullahi Siaka SSA Transport53. Siaka Umoru SSA Market Matters54. Shaibu Lawal Enejoh SSA External Affair55. Ogwu Salisu Apeh SSA Youth & Mobilization56. Alhaji Samson Musa SSA Road Maintenance57. Haruna Siaka SSA Empowerment58. Sumaila Okpanachi SSA Solid & Minerals59. Ahmed Abdullahi SSA Commerce60. Alexander Emmanuel SSA Internal affair61. Hon. Adamu Salihu SSA Grass Root Mobilization62. Alih Shaibu SSA Commerce II63. Fatima Shaibu SSA Woman Affairs III64. Friday Okolo SSA Project Monitoring II65. Dauda Tijani SSA Motorcycle Riders Affairs66. Idris Jibrin SSA Water67. Dauda Abuh SSA Security II68. Blessing John SSA Social Affair II69. Alhaji Omeje SSA Tourism II70. Muhammed Suleiman SSA External Affair II71. Jibrin Shehu Usman SSA Internal Affair II72. Alih Abdullahi SSA Transport II73. Danjuma Amodu SSA Road Maintenances II74. Dauda S. Okolo SSA Islamic Affair II75. Enejoh Joseph SSA Job Creation I76. Abubakar Malik SSA Empowerment II77. Ibrahim Haruna SSA Domestic Affairs I78. Abubakar Yunusa SSA Domestic Affairs II79. Isah Alih SSA NURTW Matters80. Omika Ataja SSA Labour81. Hamza usman SSA Health II82. Isah Senusi SSA Social Affair I83. Aliyu Musa SSA Agriculture II84. Sumaila Abdullahi SSA Inter Union Affairs II85. Umoru Salihu SSA Education II86. Senusi Ahiaba SSA Water II87. Muhammed Dauda Adejoh SSA Culture II88. Ugbede Ameh Omakoji SSA Job Creation II89. Hafsetu Salihu SSA Welfare III90. Salifu A. Husseini SSA Productivity91. Ramatu Faruk SSA Market Matters II92. Abdullahi Suleiman Adejoh SSA Labour II93. Abubakar Abdullahi Sediq SSA Emergency II94. Tijani Abdullahi SSA Emergency III95. Muhammed Rabiu Abdullahi SSA Social Development I96. Lawal Usman SSA Social Development II97. Emmanuel Akoh SSA Social Development III98. Siaka Atojoko SSA Legislative Matters99. Muhammed Usman SSA Abattoirs I100. Abubakar Umar SSA Education II101. Attai Usman SSA Motorcycle Rider Affair II102. Kebiru Yakubu SSA Solid & Mineral II103. Nuhu Audu SSA Tricycle Affairs104. Abuh Yakubu SSA Timber Shades.105. Alhassan Zekeri SSA Sport II106. Hamza Muhammed SSA Sport III107. Hassan Alidu SSA Productivity II108. Salihu Abdul SSA Farm Produce II109. Yusuf Audu SSA External Mobilization110. Salifu Isah SSA Judicial Matters111. Ibrahim Suleiman SSA External Mobilization II112. Muktari Sule (Biggi) SSA Community Affairs113. Emeje Ogwu SSA Interparty Affairs II114. Shaibu Omata (Ability) SSA Inter Unions Affairs I115. Hassan Umoru SSA Movement116. Usman Drisu Umar SSA S.D.G.I117. Hon. Achimugu Akowe SSA Capital Project II118. Muhammed Adaji Tijani SSA Community Affairs II119. Achor Achema Jonathan (Nature) SSA Religious Affairs II120. Acheneje Adama SSA S.D.G. II121. Umoru Ademu SSA Revenue Matters122. Buniyamin Ademu Imam SSA Clinics Affairs123. Siaka Yahaya SSA Welfare I124. ComradeHamza Noah SSA Entertainment II125. Omale Francis Nifu SSA Communication II126. Yusufu Musa SSA S.D.G III127. Sani Hassan Imadi SSA Academic Matters128. Michael Idakwo SSA Christian Affairs II129. Gambo Umar SSA Rural Roads130. Solomon Achile Ejigah SSA Special Duties II131. Usman Steven SSA Infrastructure I132. Agbichi Ajode SSA L.G Union Matters133. Aminu Yakubu Rajab SSA Islamic Affairs III134. Ugbede Daniel Baba SSA Hotel Matters135. Ibrahim Agama SSA Infrastructure II136. Dauda Yakubu SSA Industries I137. Yakubu Yusuf Gambo SSA Industries II138. Enemi Ibrahim SSA Information I139. Husseini Alih SSA Welfare II140. Suleiman Hassan SSA Youth & Mobilization II141. Abuh Y. Danladi SSA Commerce II142. Zubairu Kashim Audu SSA Children Affair I143. Ali Abuh SSA Labour III144.HamzaObaka SSAEmpowerment III145. Ibrahim Muhammed Yaro SSA Culture & Tourism146. Muhammed Abdulmuminu Umar SSA People Living With DisabilitiesMedia and Strategy Committee1. Umar Muhammed Shedda – Chairman2. King Musa Uthman – Vice Chairman3. Jibrin Papai – Secretary4. Adejoh Aminu Baba5. Uthman Zamani6. Abbass Abdullahi7. Positive Jibrin Asediq8. Mee Bash Basho9. Ibrahim Idris Abuh10. Barrack Baiwa11. Jibrin Dauda12. Yanky Pumping13. Fatima Umoru Ejuchegahi14. Chenemi Queen15. Umar Jemila16. Medina Shaibu17. Hassan Usman18. Comr. Obizzy19. Udale Boy kez20. Vera Ocholi21. Itz Docky22. Ibrahim Isah23. LukYoung Haruna24. Isaac Joel25. Rajab Muhammed26. Abubakar Alih27. Muhammed Salisu28. Usman Baba Jnr29. Mohammed Sanusi Alih Odu Jnr30. Zuberu Umar.Market Financial Officers, Dekina L.G.A1. Abdullahi Momoh – F.O Anyigba Loading & Off Loading.2. Idris Sule Kpaleko – F.O Anyigba Market3. Sumaila Bilal Muhammed – F.O Anyigba Store I4. Abdulrahman Husseini – F.O Anyigba Store II5. Noah Bashiru – F.O Abocho Market6. Buhari Abdulsalam – F.O Egume Market7. Jonah Atuluku – F.O Dekina Market8. Shitu Yahaya – F.O Iyale Market.9. Abdul Ibrahim – F.O Date of Birth10. Ibrahim Attah – F.O State of Origin.Environmental Officers, Dekina L.G.AAnyigba1. Abdullahi Mustapha – Chairman2. Hamza Yakubu – Vice-Chairman3. Mustapha Zekeri – Secretary.Egume1. Timothy Baba – Chairman2. Ayuba Abuh – Vice-Chairman3. Eric Unekwu – Secretary.Dekina1. Ademu Yusuf – Chairman2. Okolo Celeb John – Vice-Chairman3. Ishaku Rajab – Secretary.Abocho1. Hamza Shaibu – Chairman2. Abuh Muhammed – Vice-Chairman3. Araman Ilabija – Secretary.