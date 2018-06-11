NDSF 2018: IPv6 Council, NIG commend DigitalSENSE, Say Its Fore-Bearer of IG4D

Published:

Share This

The IPv6 Council Nigeria and Nigeria Internet Group (NIG), have commended the management of DigitalSENSE Africa Media, for the consistency in providing Internet stakeholders in Nigeria the platform to evolve and align with the global eco-system, describing DigitalSENSE Africa as ‘fore-bearers’ of good news on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D).Speaking at the 9th edition of the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable, as part of the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum (NDSF) series, at the Cooperative Hall, Oshodi-Isolo Secretariat, Oshodi-Lagos, the chairman of IPv6 Council Nigeria, Mr. Muhammed Rudman and NIG President, Mr. Destiny Amana applauded DigitalSENSE Africa Media; a certified At-Large Structure (ALS) at the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), for ensuring Nigerian Internet stakeholders are readily represented and kept abreast of issues on IG4D in the country.For NIG President, Amana, Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum (NDSF) series has been an expose for a lot of Nigerian Internet stakeholders, especially the students, youth and women as well as community-based organisation (CBO).He urged corporate Nigeria in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to join hands with DigitalSENSE Africa Media alongside the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in bringing the benefits of the Internet and its related governance to Nigeria annually through the series.Mr. Rudman, who doubled as the chairman of the 2018 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum (NDSF) series, applauded the management of DigitalSENSE for their consistency in things that has to do with the Internet stakeholders in Nigeria.“… Particularly in the organisation of the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable whose sole purpose is for enlightening of the populace, especially the students, youth and women on topical issues relating to the importance of Internet and its governance as the Internet eco-system evolves,” he said.The evolution, he also said, has reached a peak for Internet Protocol version Six (IPv6) to take the centre stage, “hence DigitalSENSE efforts in using its Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable to galvanise stakeholders and industry experts did not come as a surprise to me, thus is worthy of an applause and commendation.”Rudman pointed out that for them at IXPN and lately the IPv6 Council Nigeria, whose CEO and chairman respectively he is, they hold these efforts of DigitalSENSE Africa Media in high esteem and will continue to give utmost support to them as far as IPv6 advocacy is concerned.“This is to encourage them, to continue to promote, enlighten and act as fore-bearers of good news for such cause(s).On the main theme of this year for the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series: Internet Governance, Sustaining Development; it is very important that nowadays, we must relate our activities to the sustainability of the developmental activities in our areas, no matter how small. After all, there is need to keep this sector viable with our various contributions so as to enrich whatever we have as laws governing Internet activities in the country alongside the evolving eco-system.“Last month, May 25th to be precise, we saw the beginning of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe. Hence, I was not surprised that DigitalSENSE team has session on this vis-à-vis with the Internet Protocol version Six (IPv6) in commemoration of the World IPv6 Day. This shows pro-activeness of the management and staff of DigitalSENSE Africa Media when it comes to issues bordering on Internet Governances for Development,” Rudman said.Further inquiry:REMMY NWEKE [08033592762]Group Executive Editor/Lead StrategistDigitalSENSE Africa Media(ITRealms, NaijaAgronet & DigitalSENSE Business News)