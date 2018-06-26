NCC Confirms Killing Of It's Manager In Jos Conflict

Published:

The Nigerian Communications Commission has lost one of its Staff in the Jos Crisis on Sunday evening, June 24, 2018.Zayyanu Shallah, a Manager in the Department Of Universal Service and Provision Fund of NCC met his untimely death when they ran into a mob.Zayyanu Shalla was killed along with his friend Zayyanu AA Gwandu, and set ablaze. The two friends were said to be travelling from Bauchi state and, unexpectedly drove into a carnage of murderers in Jos enroute to Abuja.Their remains have since been buried in Jos according to Islamic injunctions.May Allah give their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss and, may their souls rest in peace, Ameen.