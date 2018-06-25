More Details On How D'banj's Son Drowned And Photo Of The Swimming Pool In D’banj’s House

Published:

D’Banj’s son Daniel Oyebanjo III died after he drowned in a swimming pool at the family residence in Ikoyi.





Here is a photo of D’Banj posing beside the swimming pool in his house. The customized swimming pool has D’banj’s signature DB logo engraved at the bottom.





The music star had taken to his Instagram page on April 1st to post this photo of himself standing beside the pool. Reports say this is the same swimming pool where his son’s tragic death occurred.





The corpse of the child has been reportedly moved to the morgue. D’banj was in Los Angeles to attend the 2018 BET Awards when the death of his son occurred.





The singer marked the first birthday of his son, in May.





Meanwhile details have emerged on how Daniel Oyebanjo aka Daniel D Third, son of Nigerian singer D’banj died after he drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s residence in Ikoyi. A source close to the family stated that the kid died while his father was away in Los Angeles to witness the 2018 BET Awards which saw Davido emerge Best International Act.





The source also revealed that the kid was playing with a couple of family friends who paid them a visit at their residence on Sunday. When they got carried away, the little boy wandered off to the backyard where he fell into the pool and drowned.





The boy’s body was later found inside the swimming pool by his mother who thought she left him with grown kids believing they were capable of taking care of him. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state where he was certified dead. The body of the late infant has been transferred to the mortuary.





All the while, his father D’banj was in far away Los Angeles California.

Share This