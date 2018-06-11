Mokwa Jebba Road Reopened Temporarily To Traffic After Collapsed Bridge

Published:

Share This

FRSC says prompt action by Minister of Power , Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola on collapsed Mowo bridge has resulted in temporary opening of the Mokwa/ Jebba road to traffic as palliative repairs has been effected on the collapsed bridge while permanent repairs is been worked on.The Corps through the Corps Public Education Officer in a statement confirmed this evening of movement of vehicles on both sides of the road with picture evidence.Kazeem said the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction with the promptness in which the remedial work was done that has warranted movement of vehicles again on the road.He said the personnel will still be on ground to carry out traffic control and traffic calming until normalcy is finally restored at the spot.Finally, he warned motorists to be lane disciplined and exercise caution while plying the road.