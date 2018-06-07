Mixed Reactions Trail Declaration Of June 12 As Democracy Day

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri is leading a cross section of Nigerians on social media who believe President Buhari's declarion of June 12 as the new Democracy Day is a ploy to gain Southwest votes in 2019.
According to Reno, President Buhari is a joke. In desperation for the Southwest vote, he has declared June 12, Democracy Day a d given MKO Abiola a post humous GCFR. What hypocrisy!
This was a man who served Abacha while Abacha jailed Abiola. This was a man who praised Abacha, Abiola’s jailer'.
'Gbénga Sèsan
@gbengasesan
We know it's a move to win elections but signing landmark bills, announcing June 12 as democracy day, honouring Abiola and Gani... wehdun sir! This is much better than sharing rice or sponsoring thugs to kill people. Next: debate? That would bring issues to the fore. Do it
8:06 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Kayode Ogundamisi
@ogundamisi
Olusegun Obasanjo right now when he heard June 12 he so hated is now a National Holiday replacing his May 29 "Democracy Day"
7:50 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Ayomide Tayo
@AOT2
Daddy Bubu making those South West moves. Democracy Day now June 12. MKO Abiola awarded the highest award in the land GCFR post-humously.
7:22 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Aláshelà
@AjalaYemi
Wawwwuuuuu. @MBuhari masterstroke with the June 12 declaration as Democracy Day!
If the administration delivers the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Lagos-Abẹ́òkúta-Ibadan rail line before election next year, it will be harder for opposition to get southwest votes for President
7:47 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Umar
@u_2_2
Just wondering the kind of feelings going through the mind of the gap toothed General in Minna as June 12 is declared Democracy Day
8:48 PM - Jun 6, 2018
The Great Oracle
@AbdulMahmud01
MKO Abiola, yes. Gani, yes. June 12 as Democracy Day, yes. Kingibe, NO. His ignominious role in burying June 12 is legendary. Undeserving.
8:46 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Keke El Official
@keke4success
#ThisIsNigeria Where Democracy Day is celebrated twice in 2 weeks.
8:58 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Kingsley
@kingysly_01
Had GEJ declared June 12 as democracy day, they would have still opposed it...
What is wrong in renaming a "citadel of repute" after MKO? Please let's hear word.
8:57 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Dr. Dipo Awojide
@OgbeniDipo
Some might say this is politics and Buhari is trying to pacify the Yorubas. I honestly don’t care. June 12 should have been our Democracy Day all along. This move is fantastic and must be commended. Well done Buhari
8:34 PM - Jun 6, 2018
John Danfulani
@john_danfulani
South West isn't a colony of ALMAJIRIS or woolhrads for @MBuhari to think a shift of democracy day from 29th May to June 12 will make them vote for him in 2049.Forget South West b/cos they will never play ball again.
8:32 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Jack Obinyan-Buhari
@JackObinyan
In The News:
FG replaces May 29th with June 12th as Democracy Day, confers highest honour of the land (GCFR) to late Chief M.K.O Abiola
OBJ:
8:29 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Aláshelà
@AjalaYemi
Buhari: June 12 now Democracy Day, MKO a GCFR and Gani Fawehinmi a GCON
SDP: How can we criticise this now? This opposition work hard oooooo
8:24 PM - Jun 6, 2018 · Ogun, Nigeria
Ibrahim B. Babangida
@General_Ibbro
June 12 should indeed be our Democracy Day because it is very symbolic to our history; that was when we had the freest and fairest election and I am really happy the election was conducted by me.
8:55 PM - Jun 6, 2018
Femi Factor
@femifactor
So there is public holiday next week, since our new democracy day is June 12 1993..if you think i would kick against this public holiday, you are absolutely wrong
