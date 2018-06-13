Minimum Wage :Labour Issues 21 Day Ultimatum To FG

Published:





Workers under the umbrella of All Workers Convergence (AWC) on Monday issued a 21-day ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to make pronouncement on the September date of new minimum wage.





National Coordinator of the union, Comrade Andrew Emelieze, made this known while addressing a press conference at the conference room of Federal Secretariat Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.





He also condemned a statement credited to the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, that the federal government may not pay a new minimum wage in September as earlier promised.





The workers threatened that failure to reassure workers within 21 days would lead to a nationwide strike. Emelieze said; "This to us confirms that our government is insensitive to the plight of the workers, that government is very far from the people and equally uncaring and callous.





"We call on President Buhari to personally announce and reassure the Nigeria workers that September promise is still feasible and failure to do so in the next twenty one days, Nigeria workers shall be compelled to embark on a one-day nationwide warning strike come 2nd July 2018,” he added.

