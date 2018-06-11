Military Arrests Boko Haram Logistic Supplier

Published:

Troops of 1 Division Garrison Nigerian Army Kaduna, deployed in operation IDON RAINI on 6 June 2018 while carrying out cordon and search at Dogon Dawa arrested one Abdulkadri Samaila a logistics supplier to Boko Haram.



2. Also arrested is Alhaji Yahaya who is also responsible for supplying some items to the criminals.



3. Items recovered from the suspect include:



a. One Opel car.



b. Two handsets.



c. Thirty four thousand naira Cash only.



4. Similarly, troops also conducting raid operation at Sabonfilin village encountered some bandits.



5. Three of the bandits were neutralized following a superior fire power from the troops.



6. Items recovered include:



a. Four motorcycles.



b. Four handsets.



C. A substance suspected to be solution.



7. Furthermore, troops also neutralized bandits who came to seize food items at Dogon Dawa during the market day.



8. Items recovered include:



a. 32 Motorcycles.



b. Five handsets.



c. Nine thousand, one hundred and thirty five naira only.



9. The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate its commitment in protecting lives and property of the citizens at all times.

