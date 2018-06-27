Michael Jackson's Father ,Joe Dies At 89

Published:

Share This

Joe Jackson, father and early manager of the Jacksons, has died at age 89 on Wednesday (June 27) morning after a battle with cancer, as AP confirms and TMZ first reported.The Jackson family patriarch was born in 1928 and married wife Katherine in 1949. He went on to have 11 children.As a manager, Jackson launched the career of son Michael Jackson -- along with Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Tito -- out of Gary, Ind., as the Jackson 5 in the 1960s.The Jackson 5 signed with Berry Gordy's Motown Records, and in 1970, their first four singles ("I Want You Back," "ABC," "The Love You Save" and "I'll Be There") all went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. They were the first act to see their first four singles top the Hot 100.