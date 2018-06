'Members Of The PDP Behave Like Mad People' - Festus Keyamo

Published:





The spokesman for the President Muhammadu Buhari's Campaign Organization, Festus Keyamo, SAN, is of the opinion that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), behave like mentally retarded people who do not think straight because they are being haunted by their atrocities against Nigerians.Keyamo made the remark in reaction to the claims by the opposition party of a clampdown by the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.Keyamo who spoke with Punch Newspaper said the PDP has lost the sympathy of Nigerians because of its sins against Nigerians and blood on its hands.