Mass Burial Of Those Massacred In Plateau By Fulani Herdsmen Begins

Amidst tears, mass burial of the victims of the renewed massacre across 11 villages of Barikin Ladi, Jos,Plateau state has beganSeveral corpses have been recovered across the affected villagers of Barikin Ladi and Riyom LGAs of Plateau States.Miyetti Allah has taken responsibility for the attacks ,claiming that it was as a result of the killing and stealing of cows belonging to their members .No arrest has been made so far over the killings.President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the massacre promising that the penetrators will be brought to book.Some of the pictures were too graphic to be posted on this platformMeanwhile,IG Deploys Intervention Force, Two Choppers In Plateau.Following the killing of over 100 people on Saturday , the Inspector - General of Police , Ibrahim Idris , has deployed an intervention force in Barkin- Ladi , and Riyom in Jos South Local Government Area and in other flashpoints across Plateau state .In addition to the operatives, the IG also despatched two helicopters for aerial surveillance, five Armored Personnel Carriers, and three Police Mobile Force Units.The intervention force also includes Two Counter - Terrorism units , Police Intelligence unit as well as conventional police personnel from other states.The force spokesman , acting DCP Jimoh Moshood , in a statement on Monday said the Deputy Inspector - General of Police , Department of Operations , Joshiak Habila, has been directed to relocate to Jos to coordinate and supervise the operation.