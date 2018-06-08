Man Stabs Mother To Death Over House Rent

Published:





Nurudeen Bakare, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly A 37-year old man identified as, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death during an argument over rent.





The suspect was said to have stabbed the mother identified as Bosede at their Oremeji, Ilasamaja, Mushin, Lagos, home, while engaged in an argument over the rent she had been collecting in his absence.





Bakare was said to have been away from home for 12 years before his recent return to the area and went wild when the money could not account for the rent she had been collecting from their tenants for the 12 years he has been away.





He was said to have accused his mother of sitting on his father’s property, warning that he felt like killing someone . The mother allegedly responded that he would end up in jail if he did anything stupid.





Bakare was said to have shunned his mother’s warning, picked up a knife and started stabbing her, after which he was heard shouting:

“I have killed her! I have killed her!!, I have killed her!!!”





When people rushed to the scene, they saw the deceased in pool of her blood while some youths immediately grabbed the suspect and would have lynched him but for the intervention of some elders who called the police and he was arrested and taken to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) at Panti, Yaba.





