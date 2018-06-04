Man Attempts To Commit Suicide After Allegedly Raping And Killing Female Co Worker

Published:

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 40-year-old driver of a pure water factory, Abiodun Idowu, for allegedly killing the company’s accountant, Abimbola Hamzat. The suspect was said to have strangled the 38-year-old victim to death in an attempt to rape her. After committing the crime, the suspect attempted to kill himself by drinking two cleaning/disinfecting agents – Hypo and Izal.



The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said Idowu had committed the crime last Tuesday in Sango area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area. Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, disclosed that the arrest followed a complaint by Mr. Owolabi Moses, who is the owner of the pure water factory. According to him, the suspect had been disturbing the late co-worker for love affair but the deceased consistently refused his advances.



On that fateful day, the PPRO explained that the accountant was alone in the factory when the driver came in and attempted to forcibly have carnal knowledge of her.



He said: “The arrest of the suspect followed a complaint by Owolabi Moses who reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters that the suspect, who is a driver in his pure water factory, has been disturbing the deceased who was an accountant in the same factory for love affair of which the deceased has been refusing his advances.



“He stated further that on that fateful day, the deceased was alone in the factory when the suspect came in and attempted to forcibly have carnal knowledge of her.



While the victim was struggling with him, he strangled her to death. “On the strength of the report, the DPO Onipanu Division, SP Sangobiyi Johnson, led detectives to the scene where they met the suspect unconscious.



Investigation revealed that the suspect having realised that he has committed a serious crime made efforts to kill himself by drinking Hypo and Izal.

