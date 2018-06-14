Maina's Scandal: President Buhari Deserves Accolades – Keyamo

Published:

Spokesperson of the Buhari Reelection Organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves praise over his handling of the Abdulrasheed Maina saga.





Speaking in a recent, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said he would use the controversial reinstatement and dismissal of Maina to campaign for the president in 2019.





Keyamo said: “Where are all those people now? Are they in office? Deziani, of all story of sleaze, did she not remain in office till the end?





“People should not make silly comments in the public. The Head of Service, the Attorney general of the Federation, including the Minister of Internal affairs, they all appeared before the National Assembly.





“They told us in graphic terms, how these memos were raised. And these memos moved from one office to the other. All of these memos from HoS to SGF, minister to AGF, all of these, was there one to the chief of staff to the president? We should not be pessimistic or cynical for nothing. All of these memos that moved up and down, was there one to the president before the HoS was queried?





“When there were reports that Maina had been recalled, it took the president less than 24hrs to order his sack. So, what is the criticisms; that the moment it became clear, it took less than 24hrs to sack him? So, I will not want to dance to the tune of the opposition that will keep repeating a sing song hundred times and make people believe the sing song.





“Maina cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be a point of criticism to the president. For me, the Maina saga is credit to the president. The Maina saga, I will use it to campaign. You will use it to criticise but I will use it to campaign. That is because the man reacted to issue of corruption and back-door handling of an issue when it came to his knowledge.”

