Liverpool Ready To Splash £10m On Nigeria's Moses Simon

English Premiership giants, Liverpool, are considering making a £10m move for Nigeria international star, Moses Simon.





The 22-year-old Simon who has been ruled out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia due to injury is on the Reds' shortlist for a potential summer switch as Jurgen Klopp remains keen on bolstering his forward line.





Simon has a year left on his contract with Belgian side, Gent, and is expected to command a fee of around £10 million, with other Premier League clubs interested, report the Liverpool Echo.





He has been heavily scouted by Liverpool as they seek a pacey backup to regular wide man Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.





Simon is capable of playing on either flank but spent much of this season on the left wing, where he contributed six goals and three assists in helping Gent finish in fourth in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.





