Lets Fight To Stop The Killings Of Innocent Nigerians.. Falana Tells Buhari

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has insisted that he alongside other human rights activists will fight to ensure the end of herdsmen killings in Nigeria.





Speaking on Tuesday during the Special National Honours Investiture ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Falana also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to compel his aides to obey court rulings.





During his speech, he said: “Mr. President, you have done well by this singular gesture.





"But before I end my speech, I must assure you that I and other human rights campaigners must fight to make sure that the killing of innocent Nigerians in the country stops.”

