Latest Update On Lagos Tragedy: LASEMA Confirms 9 Deaths ,54 Cars Burnt

SITUATION REPORT OF THE TANKER INCIDENT ON OTEDOLA BRIDGE INWARD BERGEROn getting to the scene of the incident it was discovered that a Mack tanker truck loaded with 33 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) moving inward Berger at about 5:23pm, fell and spilled its content on the road resulting into fire outbreak. Further investigation by the Lasema Response Team.Unfortunately 9 bodies were confirmed dead and recovered from the scene (8 adults and 1 minor) and 4 persons sustain various degrees of injuries and taken to the hospital. A total number of 54 vehicles were completely burnt as a result of the infernoThe Agency's LASEMA Response Team, men of Lagos State Fire Service, LRU fire, LSNC, NSCDC, FRSC, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, SEHMU, LSPWC and Nigeria Police Force from Alausa and Isheri Division were the responders present at the scene. Effort on going to recover all burnt vehicles off the road. Recovery operations ongoing.Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu