LASU Student Released To His Relatives After Suicide Attempt At Lagoon Failed

Report reaching CKN News has it that the Lagos State University undergraduate who plunged into the Lagos lagoon on suicide mission has been released to his relatives.gKingsley Gabriel was rescued from the lagoon on Monday by the Police marine ,Awolowo road Ikoyi,Lagos for undisclosed reasons .He was subsequently detained .But a check by CKN News revealed that he has been released to his guardian one Abayomi Ayorinde.His mother confirmed his release and said the young man is "doing well".Attempt to find out why his son decided to commit suicide was unsuccessful as she kept a sealed lip.It will be recalled that in recent time several people have committed suicide by jumping into the Lagos lagoon.The corpse of a lady who allegedly jumped into the water through the 3rd mainland bridge is yet to be recovered .