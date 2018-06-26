Lagos Lawyer Remanded At Kirikiri Prison For Killing Husband

Published:

The Lagos State High Court in Igbosere has sent a lawyer, Udeme Otike-Odibi, back to Kirikiri Minimum Prison.

Otike-Odibi was accused of killing her husband, Symphorosa Otike-Odibi, also a lawyer.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye on Monday made an order that Udeme should be remanded in Kirikiri prison, shortly after the lawyer was arraigned before her on murder charges.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions alleged that Udeme, 48 years old, stabbed to death her husband, Symphorosa, 50, at their residence on May 3, 2018.

The prosecuting counsel for the state, Babatunde Sunmonu, said the defendants had earlier threatened to stab her husband and eventually made good her threat.

He said after killing her husband, the defendant mutilated the corpse by cutting off the penis.

Sunmonu said Udeme acted contrary to sections 165(b) and 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The judge, who adjourned the case till October 8, 2018, for commencement of trial, ordered that Udeme should be remanded in custody.

