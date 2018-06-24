Kwankwaso Shuns APC Convention,Visit Atiku Abubakar

Published:

A former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday visited former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.



It was gathered that the night courtesy visit lasted about 45 minutes.



A source said Kwankwaso, who arrived Atiku’s residence at about 8.30pm, went into a closed-door meeting with the former vice president.



The source said that the visit by Kwankwaso was to pay Sallah homage to Atiku who was not in the country during the Eid-el Fitr celebrations.



The source said that both leaders also used the occasion of the visit to discuss the state of the nation.



The media aide to Atiku, Mazi Paul Ibe, confirmed the visit when contacted. Ibe, however, refused to reveal the details of the meeting.



