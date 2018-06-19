Kayode Fayemi's Convoy Kill Policeman In Ado Ekiti

Published:

The Convoy of APC candidate in next month's gubernatorial election in Ekiti State Dr Kayode Fayemi has allegedly killed a police officer, Inspector Gabriel Kayode.He was knocked down at Fajuyi area of Ado Ekiti by one of the vehicles in Fayemi's convoy.Inspector Gabriel Kayode is of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and is due for promotion to the rank of ASP.It will be recalled that few weeks ago, a policeman also shot a former member of Federal House of Representatives Opeyemi Bamidele at the campaign office of Kayode Fayemi in Ado Ekiti.