Kayode Fayemi Denies Killing Policeman In Ekiti

The attention of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has been drawn to a story online purporting that Dr Kayode Fayemi's convoy today killed a police officer in Ado-Ekiti.There is no iota of truth in the claim. Throughout today and since yesterday when Fayemi had started receiving visitors in Ekiti State, nothing of such happened.Since we were sure that nothing like that happened, we took the pains to find out the veracity of the report and our search for truth yielded a mindless attempt by mischief-makers to blame an innocent man for the offence he did not commit just because of desperation to paint him black for electoral advantage.Our investigation confirmed that no accident connected with Dr Fayemi's convoy happened during the rally.Officers at SIB Department of the State Police Command confirmed that the affected officer was knocked down by a boy who was driving his father's car at a high speed and in the process hit the officer.The vehicle that knocked down the officer has since been impounded at MTD, a road accident section of the State Police Command located at Okesa.It is unfortunate that those who claim to be journalists working for Fayose do not have any idea about what journalism is all about.It is also regrettable that practising journalists who know their onions allow quacks to put the integrity of their profession at risk.We condemn this trademark criminal attitude of these pseudo-journalists who traffic in falsehood as the hallmark of their so-called journalism practice.We call on journalists' associations to conduct integrity tests for members of their associations to separate the wheat from the chaff.Wole OlujobiDirector,Media and Publicity,Kayode Fayemi Campaign OrganisationJune 19, 2018