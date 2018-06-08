Kaduna LG POLL: PDP Floors APC In Rerun Election

Published:

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a rescheduled chairmanship election in the Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Philip Gwada, has been declared the winner of the poll, trouncing the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), hands down.





News Agency of Nigeria reports that the returning officer, Grace Donyaro, who announced the result in Kwoi on Thursday, said Gwada secured 17,967 votes to defeat the APCs’ candidate, Benjamin Jok, who scored only 7,401 votes.





Donyaro described the election as free and fair, devoid of rancour, adding that the PDP won all the 10 councillor seats in the local government.





The PDP Chairman in the state, while congratulating Gwanda, reiterated that the people are fed up with the rule of the APC and can't wait to chase out Governor Nasir el-Rufai in 2019.





