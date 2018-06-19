JUST IN: Colombian Bags First Red Card At 2018 W/Cup

Published:

Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez Moreno became the first player to bag a red card the 2018 World Cup in Russia.





Sanchez used his hand to knocked down a goal-bound ball, two minutes into the game, as the South Americans took on Japan in a Group H clash on Tuesday.





Shinji Kagawa coolly slotted the ball to the back of the net to give the Blue Samurai the lead in the clash.





Sanchez’s dismissal is the second fastest shown in World Cup history, after Jose Alberto Batista for Uruguay vs Scotland in 1986 (54 seconds).

