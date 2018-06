Published:

Contrary to the announcement made by the Federal Government yesterday during the award ceremony held in honour of Chief Moshood Abiola in Abuja yesterday that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo couldn't make the event because he was abroad.A picture posted this today by Mr Femi Fani Kayode showed him with the ex President at his residence in Abeokuta this morning .This was the post by Fani Kayode that accompanied the above picture"It was an honor and a privilage to spend some quality time with President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta this morning. A truly great man. He is and will always be my father and my leader! ???"