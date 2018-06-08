June 12: Senators Demand Declaration Of 1993 Election Results

Published:





The Senate has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to announce the result of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections so that Nigerians will know the actual result of the poll.





The Senate position is coming following the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that June 12 will now replace May 29 as Democracy Day in honour of late Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 election.





Apart from directing INEC to announce the June 12 poll results, the lawmakers also asked President Buhari to pay all entitlements to the late Abiola, as a former President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces.





Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP, Ekiti South, upon which she argued that following the recognition of Abiola and the honour accorded him by President Buhari as the actual winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, his full entitlements as the then nation's President should be paid to his family members.





The Senate also urged that the then Abiola’s running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, should be recognised as a former Vice President and that all his entitlements should be calculated and paid to him also.





