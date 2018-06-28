Judge Orders Accused Person To Sweep Court Premises As Punishment For Stealing

Published:

Magistrate M. O. Ope-Agbe of the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, has sentenced one Tunde Ebikeme, a make-up artiste, to community service for stealing beauty products.





The products, which he stole from a supermarket, were said to be valued at N15,000.





The magistrate ordered Ebikeme to sweep the court’s premises from the fourth floor to the ground floor.





The magistrate said the convict got only community service as punishment because he had a good skill which he needed to sharpen.





But she warned Ebikeme against committing a crime because he could be sent to prison the next time.





“Prison will not be better for you. I want you to get better with your make-up job. But if you go back to crime, you will be sent to prison,” she said.





The magistrate delivered judgment after prosecuting Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji stated the facts of the matter.





Osuji said Ebikeme committed the offence on 26 June at Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.





He was said to have entered the supermarket, bought and paid for some items, but concealed other items in his pockets.

