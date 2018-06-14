Is There A Saint In Nigeria?.. Convicted Dariye Asks EFCC Lawyer

Published:

Joshua Chibi Dariye on Tuesday asked the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) if there is any saint in Nigeria.An FCT High Court in Gudu presided over by Justice Adebukola Banjoko yesterday found Dariye guilty of 15 out of the 23-count charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on offences bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of N1.1billion Ecological Funds for the state and other state’s funds.While prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) was urging the court to impose the maximum sentence to serve as deterrent, Dariye signified to the court that he wanted to say something.When the judge gave him the opportunity, Dariye, who was visibly angry that prosecution counsel said he didn’t show any remorse, said, “You cannot predict my state of mind. Let us not spoil tomorrow because of today. Can you raise your hand to swear there is a saint in Nigeria?”However, Jacobs told the court that because of the rampant nature of the offence, the court was expected to pass a severe sentence for deterrence.Dariye was convicted on 11 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and sentenced to 14years imprisonment, the maximum sentence provided for by the law. He was also convicted on four counts bordering on criminal misappropriation and sentenced to two years imprisonment, the maximum allowed. The judge however held that the sentences would run concurrently, meaning Dariye would spend a maximum of 14 years in prison.