IPOB Announces Referendum, Prints Ballot Papers

Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced plans to hold a referendum towards a ‘peaceful restoration’ of the defunct Republic of Biafra.





IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Tuesday, said the first phase of the ‘three-stage referendum’ would take place in 2018.





Although he did not disclose the date for the planned plebiscite, he revealed that, already, 40 million ballot papers were being printed for the exercise.





The said ballot would be distributed to all adults in every clan and village in ‘Biafraland,’ the statement said.





The statement partly read, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra wish to bring to the attention of the world that plans are at advanced stages in preparation for the first in our three-stage referendum process towards the peaceful, non-violent restoration of the nation of Biafra.





“Our decision to hold the first of the three plebiscites later this year has vindicated IPOB’s resilience in sticking to the principle of non-violent agitation for Biafra in the face of government brutality and treachery from enemies within.





“Efforts geared towards this first referendum is gathering unstoppable momentum with dates for the exercise to be announced imminently.





“Forty million ballot papers are being printed and readied for distribution to every clan and village in Biafraland for all adults over the age of 18 to express their preference,” he stated.

