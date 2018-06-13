Innoson Motors Retracts N12bn Statement On Supreme Court's Judgement Against GTBank

Published:

The management of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing has admitted that it erred on information concerning the recent judgement delivered by the Supreme Court between the company and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.



Admitting the error on the company’s official twitter handle, @Innosonvehicles, the company blamed the “error” on the staff of the agency managing its social media accounts.



“The management of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing want to bring to the attention of the public to the caption: SUPREME COURT ORDERS @gtbank TO PAY 14BN to INNOSON made on its official twitter handle @Innosonvehicles. The caption was a slight distortion of the information,” the company stated.



Stating the effort made by the company to correct the error, the company added, “When the information came to our notice, we had to correct the error made by the staff of the agency managing our social media accounts. We apologise for that misleading information.”



The Company Secretary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Erhi Obebeduo, also recently said in a statement that there was no any Supreme Court order for the bank to pay any debtor money, describing the information spread on the social media as false.

