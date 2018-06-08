Innoson Motors Donate Vehicles To Buhari Campaign Group

Published:





Innocent Chukwuma, has donated vehicles assembled by his company to the Muhammadu Buharu/Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group ahead of the 2019 Elections Despite the fact that he is currently facing a serious c ourt case bordering on fraud and forgery , the boss of Innoson Motors Group of Companies,has donated vehicles assembled by his company to the Muhammadu Buharu/Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group ahead of the 2019 Elections





Chukwuma who is the Chairman of the automobile company, said the donation was his contribution to ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari returns to office come 2019.





“The drive will help in making sure that President Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo complete their second term in office so as to complete the laudable projects that they have initiated,” he said while making the presentation of the vehicles.





Usman Ibrahim who received the vehicles on behalf of the group, The National Coordinator of the MBO Dynamic Support Group,who received the vehicles on behalf of the group, stated that the donation of the vehicles -SUV IVM G5 and Innoson bus IVM 5000A, is a demonstration of Chief Chukwuma’s commitment to Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo second term bid.





“This signals the commencement of our grassroots mobilisation project as the vehicles would be deployed to contact and mobilisation unit for its mobilisation and advocacy project,” Ibrahim said.





