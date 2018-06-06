Impeachment Notice: House Members threaten Saraki, Dogara

Published:





Some members of the House of Representatives, Bashir Baballe and Abubakar Chika, have come hard on Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for daring to lead the move to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.





This is coming on the heels of a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 5, where the leadership threatened to invoke its powers against the President if nothing was done to end the ongoing killings in the country, kidnappings, humiliation of perceived political opponents of the president among other reasons.





But reacting to the threat, Hon. Bashir Baballe, who represents Ungogo/Minjibir Federal Constituency of Kano State, wondered why the lawmakers never found it expedient to call for a joint session until after security details of the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House were partially withdrawn.





Speaking to newsmen on the issue, Baballe, who is the vice chairman of the House Committee on National Planning said:





“It is baffling that when people are killed in different parts of the country, the leaders of the National Assembly did not deem it right to call for the joint session until when the security details of Saraki and Dogara were withdrawn a couple of days ago.





The last time a joint session was held was when the Senate chamber was intruded by thugs. No joint session was convened when communities were intruded and people killed by gunmen.





They simply convened the session because they have some sinister motives. On the issue of humiliation, I will say that ‘he comes to equity must come with clean hands’. Why didn’t they consider it appropriate to meet the president over insecurity in the country in the past?”

On his part, Abubakar Chika who represents Shiroro/Rafi/Munya Federal Constituency in Niger State said the National Assembly should stop crying foul and wake to its responsibility.





He faulted passing a vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, saying members opposed the move when it was raised in the House.





