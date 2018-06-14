Imo People Frustrated My Development Efforts – Okorocha

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has accused people of the state of frustrating his efforts to development the place.





Okorocha made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday where he also accused former governor of the state Ikedi Godson Ohakim of deliberating attacking his personality.





According to him, “we decided not to be responding to all his attacks and we have been living upto that decision. We also have our reasons for taking such stand.





“Of all those who have governed the state since its creation in 1976, both military and civilian, his administration appears to be the most hated, and the most devalued. He does not also have any audience.





“Nobody listens to him again. And people do not read what he says. It is as bad as that. He does not even talk like someone who has governed the state before. He does not also watch the conduct of Chief Achike Udenwa, also a former governor. A former governor should know when to talk and when to keep mute.”





He added that, “Chief Ohakim had governed the state, and let him take up Governor Okorocha on issues of governance or achievements. Okorocha said he has more than one thousand verifiable projects located in various parts of the state, let him take up such issues and not talking about roof destroyed by wind.





“The elite who criticize Rochas in the state have not committed any crime. Imo people are very active. They do not give those who govern them breathing space, to bring out the best in them. They did it to Ndubuisi Kanu, and Sam Mbakwe and Imo people’s opinions on them today and when they held sway are not the same.





