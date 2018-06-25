I'll Still Want To Serve APC In Any Capacity - Oyegun

Published:





President Muhammadu Bahuri, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Former APC Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun





Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie Oyegun, has stated that he is willing to serve the party in any capacity.





The former Edo State governor said he was leaving the party leadership satisfied that he has done his very best to build the APC into a winning machine.





Oyegun said: "I hope I will be available to play the role of a senior citizen and will be available at whatever time my service is required. I am leaving very satisfied that we have built a party.





"I took the party at a time when we did not even have an office and we built it into a machine that could compete and win election, taking over power from a very robust government in terms of the resources at its disposal.





"Since then, we have continued to grow. That has created a lot of things within the party which is normal in any political consideration. Today, we have seen a party that is vibrant.





"You have seen the joy generated in the atmosphere today because we have seen a party that is passionate about where it is going. You cannot tell me that everything is right, but I would say that by and large, this is a party that is progressive and putting itself in shape for 2019.





"Like I said when I spoke briefly earlier, one era is ending. One phase in the life of this party is ending. The challenges which becomes the phase two which starts today may be different. The new administration will have to adjust and fashion out a solution to the new challenges that they will face.”

Share This