'If Anyone Impeaches Buhari, There Will Be War' - APC Rep, Muhammadu Kazaure Vows

Muhammadu Kazaure, has disassociated himself from the President Muhammadu Buhari. The member representing Kazaure Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon., has disassociated himself from the plans of his colleagues in the National Assembly to impeach





Hon. Kazaure, a staunch member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a strong supporter of the President, declared in an interview that there will be war in the assembly if the lawmakers dare to carry out their threat.





Recall that a joint executive session of both chambers of the assembly had passed a 12-point condition for the president to address urgently or face the invocation of the powers of the legislature.





Shortly after the joints session, Hon. Kazaure held a press conference where he said he will not be a party to such decision and that n o one can impeach President Buhari under any circumstances





“Nobody will impeach the president as far as we are alive in this house… that day, there will be war.

I am sure the president will take serious action and the whole thing will stop. You are aware that in 2015, we didn’t have money, we didn’t have power and we never intimidated anybody.





God gave us this power, so, there is no need for this government to intimidate anybody because of re-election matter or any other reason. By now, we should try and be good to people; this is what we should concentrate on.





The people are complaining not only about security but poverty, hunger; even in my constituency, the people are complaining about this.”

Kazaure added that there were senators and members of the house who would not support such move and as such, the move will never see the light of the day.





