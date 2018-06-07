Ibe Kachikwu Is A Mere Figure Head Petroleum Minister...Edwin Clark

Published:

Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has called on the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Ibe Kachikwu, to fight for his rightful place in the Ministry of Petroleum, saying that at the moment he was a floating minister with his duties and functions allegedly hijacked by the Group Managing Director, GMD, of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.Chief Clark, who spoke yesterday at his Kiagbodo residence in Delta State, said Kachikwu should be mindful not to go down in history as the most sidelined minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, assuring that the region would stand by him if he chose to put his feet on the ground.“The Minister of State for Petroleum is floating, he hardly finds job to do. If contracts can be awarded without him and approved by Mr President then what is his job as minister. His job has been taken over by the GMD of NNPC.“The minister should stay behind, he should not resign. He should fight for his rights. He was number two man in Mobil and could have been number one if he had not been appointed Minister. A situation where the GMD of NNPC awards contracts and the tender board reports to him (GMD) and he in turns gets access to Mr President for approval of the contracts, tells you that Mr Kachikwu is a floating minister who should fight for his rightful place,” he said.