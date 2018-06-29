I Will Never Beg Abuja Politicians For Favor - Governor Wike Vows

Published:





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that he will not appeal to any individual in Abuja for political favour.





Speaking during the flag-off of internal roads in Ogu-Bolo LGA, the governor said political office holders owe it a duty to impact on the lives of their people and must be held responsible when they fail to uphold their oath of office.





Wike said:“I have always said that if our people hold those they have elected accountable, we will not be hearing excuses.





"The problem in the country today is that instead of them to fulfill promises we have made to the people during our campaigns, we will keep looking for who to blame.





"You need to start holding people responsible when they make promises to you. Let them fulfill those promises.”

