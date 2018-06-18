I Will Contest The 2019 Presidential Election.. Ex PDP National Chairman Makarfi

Published:

Former Caretaker Committee National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has hinted that he is ready for the presidential race.This was even as he expressed his intention to pick his party’s presidential nomination form any time it’s ready for grabs.Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, Makarfi remarked that since after he left the office of National Chairman, he had been consulting with party members across the country.He said, “l have been consulting across the country since I left as the chairman of the party. It’s just consultations and not endorsement.”Makarfi who is a former Senator also added, “But it gives you an opportunity to feel the pulse and it will tell whether to go forward or not to go forward. The consultations have been quite positive and I believe it is fair enough to come to the conclusion that one should join other equally capable party men and women who have shown interest in seeking the party’s nomination for the 2019 presidential election.According to the former Kaduna state governor, “At this stage, it is to seek for the party’s nomination. The successful nominee will become the candidate that will stand for the election. But first thing first, if one’s party does not put him forward, you can’t say you are contesting for presidency yet.“At this stage, I have come to the conclusion that it is okay, based on the consultations that I have had. Those who have shown interest are equally capable.“We do not know how many more will show interest but whatever it is, power comes from God. The party men and women will decide who will be the candidate. I will subject myself to the will of God and the decision of the party men and women whenever it is made.“I have not written to the party but who do you consult with? It is the same party men and women that you consult informally.“One has to come to the decision to seek for the nomination before you even seek formally. Everything is stage by stage. What remains now is very soon, I will start formal visits to the various organs of the party and when the party comes out with the guidelines that in my opinion, will be the appropriate time to write.Guidelines and timetable for the primaries have not come out.“I believe when the national executive committee of the party approves the guidelines and timetable for the primaries, that will be appropriate to formally write to the party.“It does not mean one should not or cannot visit the party to inform them now but formal notification, in my opinion,+ should come when definite timetable and guidelines for the primaries are released by the party.