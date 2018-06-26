I Still Remain The Anointed Governor Of Imo State...Okorocha's Son In Law Boasts

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law and anointed aspirant for Imo 2019 gubernatorial election, Mr. Uche Nwosu, yesterday said his ambition was not sacrificed by Okorocha to enable him (Okorocha) take control of the APC structure in the state.

Nwosu’s statement was coming a day after Okorocha’s choice for the APC’s National Organizing Secretary, Mr. Emma Ibediro was declared winner.

However, it was gathered yesterday that members of the APC known as the Allied forces, were meeting for the final battle ahead of the APC party primaries after their candidate for the National Organizing Secretary, Osita Izunaso was defeated at the APC convention.

In his opinion, Nwosu said: “My ambition is divine and no man can alter it.

Owelle Rochas Okorocha is only committed to producing a successor who will continue the good work from where he will stop. “What is paramount in our mind now is to galvanize our party and reconcile those that are nursing various grouses and position for victory in 2019 and not wasting energy on baseless issues.

“Those peddling the rumour that the Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has exchanged my ambition for the party structure are only jittery.

“In fact my chances under this new leadership of our party are brighter because those that had perfected plans on how to compromise and manipulate the primaries like they did with the APC Congresses are no more.”

