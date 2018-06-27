I knew God Was With Argentina - Messi

Published:

Lionel Messi has said God was behind Argentina after Marcos Rojo scored a late winner to ensure the South Americans beat Nigeria 2-1 to book a place in the round of 16 at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.





“We were confident that we would win this game. It’s wonderful to have won it this way. It is a well-deserved joy,” Messi said after the game.





“I knew that God is with us and he was not going to leave us out. I thank all the people who are here, for all their sacrifice, and all those who are in Argentina who were always with us. The shirt of the National Team is above all.”

