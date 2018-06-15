I Don't Know If My Son Is Still Alive Or Dead - Mother Of Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau

Published:





Fatima, the mother of Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Boko Haram, says she is not sure whether her son is dead or alive and that the last time she ever set eyes on him was 15 years ago.





In an interview with the Voice of America Hausa, the old woman said since her son met with Mohammed Yusuf, founder of the sect, he has stayed away from her.





"I don’t know whether he is dead or alive, only God knows. I have not seen him in the last 15 years. I did not set my eyes on him since he came into contact with Mohammed Yusuf.





I know he is my son, and everyone knows a mother’s love for her son, but our attitude to life is different. He has thrown many people into disasters. Where can I find him to draw his attention? He has thrown many people into violence, but I ask God to guide me" she said.





The elderly woman said Shekau’s late father was the Imam of the village Mosque before his death. Shekau took leadership of the group after the death of its founder, Mr Yusuf, who was killed in police custody.

Share This