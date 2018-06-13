"I Did Not Jump Into Lagos Lagoon"...Owner Of Jeep Trending On Social Media

Published:

The owner of a Ford Explorer SUV with registration number Lagos APP190CE seen on a viral video allegedly belonging to a woman who jumped into Lagos lagoon has denied the video clip.

In a telephone conversation Lagos, the woman said that her husband who drove the car on the said day (Sunday) didn't jump into the Lagoon, stressing that he parked the Ford car by the Bridge to offer help.

The woman said she and her husband are living well and happily and have no cause to consider suicide.

She said her husband has reported what transpired at the Bridge to the appropriate government authorities.

However, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Tuesday dismissed trending video clip of a woman who allegedly parked her SUV Ford Explorer and jumped into the lagoon at the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The agency also confirmed that the owner of the Jeep was just a good Samaritan who only stopped by to offer assistance.

LASEMA also dismissed all speculations over the incident, saying investigation still continues by relevant agencies of government.

LASEMA General Manager, AdesinaTiamiyu in a statement today said, “The attention of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has been drawn to a video clip on social media in respect of a woman who supposedly packed an SUV Ford Explorer and jumped into the Lagoon at the 3rd Mainland Bridge on Sunday 10th June, 2018.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Agency officials is in touch with the owner of the SUV whose registration is been circulated, who only stopped by to offer assistance.”

The agency strongly advised that the incident is a developing issue which is presently been investigated as search and rescue is still ongoing in the waterways to ascertain the veracity of the incident.

The agency however advised Lagosian to discard the information been circulated, as the Agency and its stakeholders are making frantic effort to get to the root of the matter, noting that “anybody with any reliable information on any missing person should call the emergency toll free line, 112/767 or contact the nearest police station”.

