I Can Never Kill Or Pay Assassins - Uzor Kalu Reacts To Viral Bloodshed Quote

Former Abia state governor and Chieftain of APC, Orji Uzor Kalu, says the viral video interview where he spoke of assassinations in PDP during party congresses, was taken out of context.





The former governor while speaking to the press about the Southeast APC congress last week, said that when he was in PDP, politicians and electorates were killed during party congresses. Read here.





The former governor faced a lot of backlash following the interview. Reactring to the backlash, Uzor-Kalu blamed the media for misquoting him.





''I did not say I used to kill people during congress when I was a member of the PDP rather I pointed out that due to political rivalry and other vices, people used to die during congresses in the PDP.





I am not only a law-abiding Nigerian but also a devout Catholic who does not believe in ungodly and inhuman acts. I have never killed anyone and will never do such nor engage anyone to kill on my behalf.





People should not twist my interview to suit their selfish, wicked and barbaric ambitions. I am a man of peace and I can never derail from the path of peace.” he said.

