I Am Not A Prostitute - Actress Ruth Kadiri Slams Popular Movie Director

Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri has reacted to Atuma’s claim that all the successful actresses in Nollywood are prostitutes or homosexuals.





The actress took to her Instagram page to exempt herself from the list of successful actresses who are “prostitutes.”





Actor and filmmaker Pascal Atuma had during an interview, said that all the successful actresses in Nollywood achieved success through their private part.





Reacting, Ruth said, “A lot of us work too hard to be placed into a general category and insulted by a practitioner Mr Pascal I am not a prostitute.





“I do not sleep with men for money or lifestyle… I feel offended. I am an ACTRESS and a PRODUCER I am successful and I am not a prostitute. SIR.





“If you have nothing to say pls don’t grant interviews… slamming us all and generalizing based on the lifestyle of few is very wrong.”

