"I Am Not In A Coma, I Only Had Typhoid "....Mike Okri

Omoge man ,Mike Okri has responded to the story making the rounds that he is in a coma.The veteran artiste whose story was allover the social media yesterday said he only had typhoid fever which he is already recuperating from.This was his reply to Mr Azuka Jebose who initially posted the story."MIKE OKRI RESPONDS:"I WAS HOSPITALISED FOR TYPHOID MALARIA..."Nigeria’s soulful singer and performer, Mike Okri is not on life support in an intensive care unit. I spoke to Mike a few minutes ago on the phone: " Jebose I was hospitalized for few days. I had typhoid malaria. I am now home, recuperating.... Jebose na wa o. I come dey hear conflicting reports abt my enemy ooo. Na minor malaria & typhoid been affect my enemy nor be me. But as quoted by Isaiah 53 that "By His stripes, I am healed, Brother...."Happy Father's Day..."