I Am Happy EFCC Is Investigating Me - Former SGF Babachir Lawal

Published:

Ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal says he is happy the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is investigating him over corruption allegations.





Lawal was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari on 30 October, 2017, after he was found guilty for corruption by a presidential panel, led by vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.





The EFCC is investigating Lawal for allegedly violating the law and due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).





”In fact, I had always wanted the EFCC to be involved because the EFCC has the capacity both in terms of equipment and personnel to get to the truth,” he said during an interview with Channels TV.





“If the President were to be my brother, does it mean we cease to be brothers because I am being investigated by the EFCC? A relationship breaks because of a false accusation against an innocent man.”





Buhari sacked Lawal more than two months after receiving the report of a probe panel he set up to investigate the allegation.

Share This